Bulldogs premiership defender Fletcher Roberts is in line for an AFL recall against GWS. (AAP)

A hamstring injury to Easton Wood could result in an AFL recall for Fletcher Roberts when the Western Bulldogs host premiership fancies Greater Western Sydney.

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says an injury to Easton Wood could open the door to premiership defender Fletcher Roberts returning to the side.

Wood limped off with a hamstring injury in the first quarter of his side's 14.19 (103)-13.11 (89) win and his coach admits his 2017 campaign is likely over.

With Dale Morris unlikely to return from a broken arm injury until the finals, the Bulldogs will have to reshuffle their defence for three tough games against Greater Western Sydney, Port Adelaide and Hawthorn.

"There's a couple of key defenders in Fletcher Roberts and Kieran Collins - Fletcher swung forward and kicked a couple of goals at VFL level (on Saturday)," Beveridge said.

"So there's some candidates to come in there, we'll work through that throughout the week.

"It might depend on (the Giants') personnel. (Jeremy) Cameron will be out and (Jonathon) Patton missed this weekend so it might depend how big they are.

"We have some guys who are pretty mobile who can play through the high defensive post and Matty Boyd's there too so we'll work it out."

One player who should return is Jason Johannisen, who was a late scratching from the win over Brisbane with tightness in his hamstring.

Beveridge admitted the late withdrawal of the Norm Smith medallist was not a good look and he let Lions coach Chris Fagan know the circumstances before the game.

"He bent over to pick up a ball before we started the warm-up and felt a little uneasy at the top of the hamstring," Beveridge said.

"He warmed up and he was going OK but felt a bit compromised and we couldn't take the risk with him.

"It looks a bit orchestrated. Normally I wouldn't tell an opposition coach but I spoke to Fages to let him know (what happened)."

Skipper Bob Murphy will also be monitored after unexpectedly playing as the late replacement for Johannisen at the Gabba.