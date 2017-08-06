The run-in for the AFL's finals contenders

The run-in for the AFL's leading finals contenders Source: AAP Tweet THE RUN-IN FOR LEADING AFL FINALS HOPEFULS 1. Adelaide - 58 points, 141 per cent - Essendon (Etihad Stadium), Sydney (Adelaide Oval), West Coast (Domain Stadium). 2. GWS Giants - 52, 115 - Western Bulldogs (ES), West Coast (Spotless), Geelong (Simonds Stadium). 3. Richmond - 52, 112 - Geelong (SS), Fremantle (DS), St Kilda (MCG). 4. Geelong - 50, 115 - Richmond (SS), Collingwood (MCG), GWS (SS). 5. Port Adelaide - 44, 122 - Collingwood (AO), Bulldogs (Ballarat), Gold Coast (AO). 6. Sydney - 44, 117 - Fremantle (SCG), Adelaide (AO), Carlton (SCG). 7. Western Bulldogs - 44, 101 - GWS (ES), Port Adelaide (Ballarat), Hawthorn (ES). 8. Essendon - 40, 107 - Adelaide (ES), Gold Coast (Metricon Stadium), Fremantle (ES). ------- 9. West Coast - 40, 105 - Carlton (DS), GWS (Spotless), Adelaide (DS). 10. Melbourne - 40, 105 - St Kilda (MCG), Brisbane (MCG), Collingwood (MCG). 11. St Kilda - 40, 97 - Melbourne (MCG), North Melbourne (ES), Richmond (MCG).