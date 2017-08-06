Josh Caddy and Dustin Martin kicked six goals between them for Richmond against Hawthorn. (AAP)

A finals double chance is firmly on Richmond's radar after a 29-point win over Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday.

The Tigers made short work of the in-form Hawks, winning 13.15 (93) to 9.10 (64) to end Hawthorn's hopes of finals football.

But Damien Hardwick's side can continue to dream after a relentless performance brought a fourth-straight win.

The Tigers sit third, outside the top two by 3.3 per cent after their fine day's work.

Dion Prestia put together one of his best showings for Richmond, Alex Rance was unbeatable and David Astbury had a field day.

Josh Caddy kicked four goals and Dustin Martin finished strongly, but nowhere was the difference between the two sides more evident than inside 50.

Richmond -- without spearhead Jack Riewoldt once more -- brought superb tackling intensity and found new routes to goal.

Caddy, Daniel Rioli, Trent Cotchin and Corey Ellis all kicked first-term goals to create a buffer that the Hawks couldn't get close to all day.

Hardwick said the quick start against the almost-feared Hawks was key.

"We knew they were a fast-starting side and our guys came to play early. They've been a form side," he said.

"I think there's a lot of sides thankful for us for beating them. Playing those guys in September's a bit of a concern, so it's a good win."

"I'm really pleased with the way the guys shared the ball around, played for each other. It was pretty impressive."

The hard-working Tigers seemed to inhabit every square inch of the ground, denying Hawthorn any run or clean usage.

Without suspended leader Luke Hodge, the Hawks struggled and played without cohesion.

The first-half display had Geelong premiership captain Cameron Ling excited about Richmond's prospects in September.

"It's so impressive the style they're playing with. It's finals style football. This'll hold up," he told radio station 3AW.

Hawthorn eliminated their skill errors but were no more penetrative in the second term.

After a low-scoring second term, Richmond opened up a 45-point lead with three quick third-term goals.

The Tigers would have moved to second on the ladder if they maintained that pace.

Instead, a late Hawthorn rally means Richmond have to be content with third place with three matches left -- starting with next Saturday's blockbuster against fourth-placed Geelong.

In his 250th game, Jarryd Roughead was emblematic of Hawthorn's kicking woes.

The Hawks skipper twice kicked out on the full, but did slot a tough set shot from outside 50 metres in an otherwise forgettable milestone game.

Hawks boss Alastair Clarkson said the Tigers were "harder and more polished".

"We probably contributed a fair bit to their good play by giving them the ball far too easily," he said.