Venezuela's Opposition Leader Leopoldo Lopez is back at home under house arrest after being taken by authorities to a military jail nearly a week ago.

The activist's wife Lilian Tintori said in a message on Twitter that she and her husband remain committed to achieving "peace and freedom for Venezuela".

Lopez was released from prison on July 8 and placed under house arrest after serving three years of a 13-year sentence on charges of inciting violence at opposition rallies. Many human rights groups considered him a political prisoner.

But he was taken back into custody in the middle of the night on Tuesday along with former Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma in what many believed was a renewed crackdown on the opposition following the election of delegates to the constitutional assembly.