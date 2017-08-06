Snapshot of day two at the world athletics championships in London.

Star of the day: Judging by the boos, the capacity crowd thought otherwise but it's hard to go past men's 100m gold medallist Justin Gatlin.

Best Australian performance: Zoe Buckman was unable to replicate her run to the women's 1500m final four years ago in Moscow, but still gave it her all in a tough semi won by Kenyan Faith Kipyegon.

Upset of the day: Usain Bolt being relegated to the bronze-medal position in the men's 100m by Gatlin and fellow American Christian Coleman.

Quote of the day: "I'm just disappointed I couldn't do better for (the crowd) but that's how it goes sometimes," said Bolt.

Stat of the day: A massive 46.37 seconds separated women's 10,000m gold medallist Almaz Ayana from the runner-up, fellow Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba.