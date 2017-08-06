The semi-finals of the World Surf League's stop in California have again been postponed.

The women's World Surf League Championship Tour event in California has been called off for the second straight day.

Saturday action at Huntington Beach will again consist of the men's qualifying series and junior events.

"It's been exciting to see this next generation perform," WSL deputy commissioner Travis Logie said.

"They are pushing the boundaries and are making their way to the world stage. The waves have been so solid throughout this window."

Coco Ho, who beat Australia's defending world champion Tyler Wright, is due to face Hawaiian Tatiana Weston-Webb while Courtney Conlogue of the United States will take on countrywoman Sage Erickson.