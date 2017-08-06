Germany youngster Alexander Zverev and South African veteran Kevin Anderson will meet in the final of the ATP Tour event in Washington.

Young German star Alexander Zverev has crushed Japan's Kei Nishikori to reach the final of the ATP Tour's Citi Open in Washington.

Seeking his fourth title of the year, 20-year-old Zeverev needed only 64 minutes to win 6-3 6-4 and set up a decider against South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

World No.8 Zverev, broke world No.9 Nishikori in the second game and dominated his own service, winning 94 per cent of his first-serve points.

Anderson beat American Jack Sock in the earlier semi-final by the same score and his serve was also a major weapon.

Ranked No.45, the 31-year-old Anderson is working his way back to form after dropping as low as 80 in the rankings this year as he fought to return from knee, ankle and shoulder issues.

"It's a great start to the summer. It's obviously a very big tournament so I'm very pleased to be through to the final," Anderson said.