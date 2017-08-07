Arsenal have beaten Chelsea 4-1 on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley.

Olivier Giroud sealed victory for the FA Cup winners over the Premier League champions after the match had finished 1-1 at full-time.

Victor Moses put Chelsea in front just after half-time but Arsenal debutant Sead Kolasinac headed the equaliser 10 minutes from the end after Pedro had been sent off.

Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Morata then missed from the spot as Arsenal repeated their FA Cup victory from May.