Australian athletes may be allowed to wear black armbands during competition at the world championships in London as a mark of respect to Betty Cuthbert.

Respected Australian track and field official Brian Roe is liaising with the world governing body over the issue, with a decision from the IAAF expected on Monday.

If the IAAF agree to the request, individual athletes will be given the choice on whether or not to wear the armbands.

Four-time Olympic champion Cuthbert died overnight in Australia aged 79 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.