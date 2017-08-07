As many as 50 people, including children, women and elderly men, have been killed by insurgents in northern Afghanistan, village elders claim.

Zabihullah Amani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the fighters, who included foreign militants, attacked a security outpost in the Mirza Olang area of Sayaad district overnight, torching 30 houses.

He said fighting was still going on but as many as 50 people, including children, women and elderly men, most of them members of the largely Shi'ite Hazara community, may have been killed, according to local village elders.

"They were killed in a brutal, inhumane way," he said. Seven members of the Afghan security forces were also killed as well as a number of insurgents.

Many details of the attack, including the identity of the insurgents, were not immediately clear. Amani said they were a mixed group of Taliban and Islamic State fighters but the Taliban denied any involvement, dismissing the claim as propaganda.

A senior government official in Kabul said that security forces, including Afghan Air Force attack aircraft, were being sent to the scene.