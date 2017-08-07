Scott Hend has slipped behind the leaders in the final round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational (AAP)

Australia's Scott Hend has fallen away from the leaders in the final round of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio.

Townsville native Hend started Sunday's final round just one shot off the lead but a bogey at the par-3 seventh hole has left him with an uphill battle on Firestone Country Club's back nine.

The 43-year-old sits at seven-under-par and five shots back of current leader Hideki Matsuyama.

The Japanese world No.3 has raced into the lead courtesy of an eagle and three birdies elevating him to 12-under through nine holes.

Matsuyama currently holds a two-shot lead over American Charley Hoffman (nine holes), with Scotland's Russell Knox, two-time major winner Zach Johnson and his final group playing partner Thomas Pieters all sharing third at nine-under as they gear up for the back nine.

World No.4 and 2014 WGC-Bridgestone winner Rory McIlroy is a shot back at eight-under through 11 holes.

Meanwhile, Australian world No.17 Adam Scott is clawing his way back up the leaderboard, the 2011 champion of this event picking up three shots to sit at five-under par nearing completion on his round.

Fellow Australian and world No.7 Jason Day is struggling, sitting at one-over for the day and two-under for the tournament while playing the back nine.

Marc Leishman signed off with a respectable 69 to sit at three-over, two shots ahead of countrymen Sam Brazel (70, five-over) with Rod Pampling near the bottom of the leaderboard (80, 19-over).