Kelsey-Lee Roberts has bettered the automatic standard and advanced to the women's javelin final. (AAP)

Australian Kelsey-Lee Roberts has bettered the automatic standard and advanced to the women's javelin final at the world athletics championships.

Australian Kelsey-Lee Roberts has advanced to the women's javelin final at the world athletics championships with a minimum of fuss.

The 25-year-old Roberts bettered the automatic standard with a throw of 63.70m in the second round of qualifying in London on Sunday.

"I'm doing a little happy dance, I'm really happy to get the auto-qualifier tonight," said the 25-year-old Roberts, who won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

"It's puts everything that I've done all season into practice and I don't have to play the waiting game - I'm just straight into the final.

"I've been really happy with this season.

"It took a little bit to get going at the start.

"I was just sort of waiting because I knew that the form was there, but to come to Europe, throw well at my first couple of Diamond Leagues - it has helped set me up for a good campaign here."

Countrywoman Kathryn Mitchell could do no better than 57.42m and crashed out in the qualifying round.

China's Lyu Huihui led the qualifiers for the final on Tuesday (early Wednesday AEST) with 67.59m.

Two-time Olympic champ Barbora Spotakova from the Czech Republic advanced in fifth spot overall with 64.32m.