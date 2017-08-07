Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy faces a two-game suspension for the tackle that knocked out North Melbourne's Ben Brown.

Brodie Grundy's so-called perfect tackle has ignited a perfect AFL storm.

The match review panel has offered Grundy a two-match ban for the tackle that sent North Melbourne full-forward Ben Brown to hospital on Saturday night with concussion.

Collingwood will risk a three-game suspension if they take the case to the tribunal.

Hawthorn star Shaun Burgoyne, the AFL's most experienced current player, has backed the way Grundy tackled Brown.

But the moment Brown's head hit the Etihad Stadium turf and he was knocked out, under AFL rules Grundy was always in trouble.

Brown himself also said on Monday he felt bad for Grundy.

"That's exactly how we're taught to tackle - I thought it was a good tackle," Burgoyne said.

The 338-game utility said a lot of things go through a player's head when he tackles an opponent, with the focus on trying to win a holding-the-ball free kick.

"You obviously don't want concussions in the game and you want to protect the head, but we play a contact sport where you have to tackle and we go to ground," Burgoyne said.

"We play a collision sport, so there are going to be accidents as well."

Burgoyne said it was obviously a different matter if a player clearly was trying to hurt an opponent in a tackle.

Brown definitely did not think that was the case with Grundy, saying the Magpies ruckman had sent him a text.

"I kind of feel bad for him as well because these kind of decisions are really split-second ones in games, so I hope he's feeling all right as well," Brown said.

"I've looked back at it and it didn't look like Brodie was trying to hurt me in any way."

After Saturday night's game, Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley defended Grundy and said it was the perfect tackle.

North coach Brad Scott shook his head and laughed when told of Buckley's comment.

It comes a week after Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield accepted a one-game ban for rough conduct, also for a tackle that knocked out Carlton ruckman Matthew Kreuzer.

The ban meant Dangerfield is ineligible for this season's Brownlow Medal.