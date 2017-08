Hawthorn veteran Shaun Burgoyne says he's still getting a kick and is injury-free as a decision looms on his playing future.

Hawthorn star Shaun Burgoyne would love to play on beyond this AFL season, saying he remains keen and can keep contributing.

The 34-year-old utility has played 338 games and said on Monday a decision will be made at the end of the season.

"I am getting a kick and I'm injury free, so that's a positive - it's a conversation we'll have at some stage," he said.