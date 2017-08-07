The Sydney City Council has been given hours to clear out Martin Place's tent city. (AAP)

Gladys Berejiklian says the NSW government will dismantle a homeless settlement in Sydney's city centre if council doesn't "do the right thing" on Monday.

The premier on Monday said the City of Sydney council needed to "do the right thing" and use its powers to remove the camp.

"They've got a meeting tonight, if they don't act and use their existing powers we're going to have to - but I want to stress, they're powers that are very, very rarely used by the state government," Ms Berejiklian told reporters in western Sydney.