Flashing flooding in northern Vietnam has now claimed 26 lives, with more rain on the way.

The death toll after flash floods in northern Vietnam has risen to 26, with 15 others still missing.

The floods, which started early on Thursday following heavy rain, have claimed lives in the provinces of Son La, Yen Bai, Dien Bien, Cao Bang and Lai Chau, which are among Vietnam's poorest, local authorities say.

Rain continued to fall in the region on Monday, bringing total rainfall to 492 millimetres, with many roads, bridges and houses destroyed.

The initial estimated damage is around $A54 million, authorities added.

More rain is forecast for the next 24 hours.