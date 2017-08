Tyson Frizell aggravated an ankle injury in the Dragons' loss to South Sydney on Friday.

St George Illawarra will find out on Monday whether injured quartet Josh Dugan, Euan Aitken, Russell Packer and Tyson Frizell will be fit for Saturday's crucial NRL clash against Gold Coast.

Frizell aggravated an ankle injury in Friday's loss to South Sydney but is motivated to play through the pain barrier and help keep their faltering season alive.

"It's fine going into games, it's just about controlling your training loads so you're able to put in a performance," Frizell said on Monday.