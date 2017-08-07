Parramatta are calling on fans to support them on Friday in Tim Mannah's 200th NRL game. (AAP)

Parramatta are calling on fans to support them on Friday in Tim Mannah's 200th NRL game, which they're likely to be without Bevan French for.

Parramatta players have applauded coach Brad Arthur's plea for bosses to give employees an early mark to ensure a blockbuster NRL crowd for the early Friday clash with Newcastle.

Excitement is building in western Sydney on the back of the Eels' six-game winning streak that has them in the race for an all-important top four finish.

And in a letter published on social media, Arthur asked bosses to get behind their finals push and allow Eels fans to avoid peak hour traffic and make the problematic timeslot.

"Please allow passionate Parramatta Eels supporters to leave work early on Friday, August 11," Arthur wrote on Sunday.

"It's the tail end of our 70th season and we need our fans at ANZ Stadium for the 6pm kick-off to help bring our blue and gold home. Thank you for understanding."

Arthur's request comes after St George Illawarra claimed 12,137 fans turned up for last Friday's 6pm match against South Sydney at the SCG.

"He's just like us - he wants to see a fair crowd turn up and the fans have been great. It'd be great if we could get as many people there as we can," skipper Tim Mannah said on Monday.

"I can imagine it's not ideal for everyone to get there."

Halfback Mitchell Moses admitted big crowds often gave him a lift in performance, but also called for fans to celebrate Mannah's milestone 200th NRL match.

"You get a bit of an edge out of it by doing that, but it's just like any other day. Play it on a Monday or Tuesday, it doesn't matter," he said.

"Especially since it's Timmy's 200th, we need all the support we can get for him.

"He's a legend of the club. He's done a lot, been through it all, been here since the start of his career and been through all the ups and downs. It'd be big for him."

The Eels are likely going to be without Bevan French after the fullback picked up a hamstring injury in Thursday's win over Canterbury.

Josh Hoffman and Will Smith are likely options to wear the No.1 jumper against the Knights.

"I heard he got a grade one strain, but it's his hamstring. It definitely could be worse, but it's not too bad. He didn't train today so I don't know how he's looking," Mannah said.

PAST EIGHT CROWDS IN THE FRIDAY 6PM TIMESLOT

Rd 22: Rabbitohs v Dragons at SCG - 12,312

Rd 21: Eels v Broncos at ANZ Stadium - 12,182

Rd 20: Roosters v Knights at Allianz Stadium - 7,121

Rd 19: Warriors v Panthers at Mt Smart Stadium - 13,076 (8pm local time)

Rd 17: Titans v Dragons at Cbus Super Stadium - 13,140

Rd 16: Warriors v Bulldogs at Mt Smart Stadium - 13,476 (8pm local time)

Rd 14: Sea Eagles v Knights at Lottoland - 4,189

Rd 13: Storm v Knights at AAMI Park - 11,070