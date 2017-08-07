England lead South Africa by 360 runs in the fourth Test against South Africa at Old Trafford.

England remain strong favourites to win the fourth Test against South Africa after Moeen Ali's late strokeplay arrested their second-innings slide.

England recovered from a faltering 7-153 to close at 8-224 - ensuring a ground-record target for South Africa, with a lead of 360 in the bag before rain brought an early close.

Moeen (67no) benefited from good fortune, when he was badly dropped at slip by Dean Elgar off Keshav Maharaj on 15, to hit seven fours and two sixes in a 49-ball half-century and revive England following a fine second spell from Duanne Olivier (three for 38).

Out-of-form opener Keaton Jennings and, below him, Tom Westley and Dawid Malan at numbers three and five in their second Tests, had all gone cheaply in an innings propped up initially by the ultra-consistent Joe Root - who fell short of his second half-century of the match by only a single.

Jennings mustered 18, rounding out his series average at 15.88 in eight innings, while Westley and Malan's respective nine and six followed innings of 29 and 18 first time round here.

England have just three Tests against the West Indies in which to settle on their line-up for this winter's Ashes squad, and it is entirely reasonable to say they can be no clearer yet about the staffing of much of their top and middle order.

In the immediate term, they can be reassured by a match position from which - weather permitting - they still have an obvious chance to close out a 3-1 series success.

It was Stuart Broad (3-46) who ended the South Africa innings on 226 when he, rather than the man the crowd craved, made the final breakthrough - therefore denying his pace partner James Anderson a maiden five-wicket haul at his home venue.

It took England 22 deliveries to take the 10th wicket, for the addition of six runs, when number 11 Olivier mishooked Broad for a steepling catch to Jonny Bairstow.