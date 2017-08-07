A whale has slammed into a charter boat in the Whitsundays, knocking two fishermen unconscious. (AAP)

Four fishermen had a Moby-Dick encounter when a whale slammed into their boat in Queensland's Whitsundays region.

A whale has slammed into a charter boat in the Whitsundays, knocking two fishermen unconscious.

The RACQ CQ Helicopter was called to rescue four men after the incident on Saturday, off the coast of Bowen, with one man suffering a deep head laceration.

A-One Fishing Charters captain Oliver Galea told the Townsville Bulletin in "a split second" everyone was on the ground.

Mr Galea, 44, was taken to Proserpine Hospital where he received eight stitches to the gaping cut.

No one knew the cause of the impact until they spotted the whale moving away from the boat.

"It all happened so fast, it was a freak accident," Mr Galea said.

The collision left a dent in the boat and knocked out one of the engines.