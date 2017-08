Depending on other results, West Coast might need to win all three of their remaining AFL games in order to play finals this year.

West Coast forward Josh Kennedy admits he's frustrated by the lack of supply he's receiving, but he hasn't given up hope of playing finals this year.

The Eagles' finals hopes are on thin ice following Sunday's eight-point AFL loss to St Kilda.

Kennedy booted five goals in the match, but he was starved of supply in the final quarter when West Coast were smashed in contested possessions, clearances and inside 50s.