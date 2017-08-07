Kevan Gosper is proud to have played a small part in Betty Cuthbert's remarkable success at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics in a moment which forged a lifelong bond between the pair.

Gosper, 83, is best known in Australia for his time as an International Olympic Committee vice-president.

But long before that he was an accomplished 400m runner, one who had high hopes of success at the 1956 Games.

He was 23 at the time, while Cuthbert - who died in Australia overnight - was just 18.

"She represented all that was good in athletics," Gosper told AAP on Monday.

"She was a most modest champion."

Gosper recalled bumping into a nervous-looking Cuthbert in the post office at the athletes' village on the morning of the women's 100m final in Melbourne.

She asked if they could sit down for a chat.

"She said 'I think I'm going to pull a hamstring. I've had some twinges this morning'," said Gosper.

"I told her that every athlete, especially early in their career, when the big moment comes, they feel something is wrong with their body, but that it's just natural nervousness.

"I said when you get into the centre of the MCG with 100,000 people cheering for you and you're called to your marks, all of that will go from your mind.

"You need to just concentrate on getting out of the blocks as fast as you can and the next thing you'll realise is that you're a gold medallist.

"Then she broke into a huge smile.

"She just needed to talk to a fatherly figure and that cemented a huge friendship that has continued right through between us."

Cuthbert ended the Games with golds in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, while Gosper pocketed a silver medal in the men's 4x400m.

The pair were teammates again at the 1958 Empire Games in Cardiff and co-captains of the athletics squad at the 1960 Olympics.

Gosper had retired from the sport by the time of the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.

He remembers bursting with pride after listening on the radio as Cuthbert claimed victory in the first Olympic women's 400m.

"She was a wonderful woman and even though she was tragically struck down with multiple sclerosis she fought that very well," said Gosper.

"I remember her being interviewed at one stage and being asked what she would like to be remembered for most.

"She replied `I simply want people to remember me'."

Gosper is in London to attend the IAAF Congress as a member of its ethics committee.