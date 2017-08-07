Honey producer Capilano Honey has lifted annual profit as honey supplies increase and health-conscious consumers continue to buy more product.

The market for honey in Australia has grown by nearly four per cent in the last financial year as consumers take a greater interest in natural, healthy foods and and buy honey more often, says honey producer Capilano.

Capilano Honey on Monday reported a nine per cent increase in net profit to $10.3 million as it increased its supplier base and focused on producing more premium products.

Capilano says recent rainfall in production areas has boosted winter honey supplies, and the company is very optimistic of the potential for increased honey production in the coming season, starting from spring 2017.