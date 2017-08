Home prices have increased in value in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide in the week to August 6 with the combined auction clearance rate also rising.

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide all recorded higher home values in the week to August 6, while Perth edged lower, data from property statistics firm CoreLogic show.

The first week of August had fewer auctions held across the five capital cities but the auction clearance rate rose to 71.5 per cent from 68.7 per cent in the prior week .