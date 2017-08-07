Betty Cuthbert, who has died age 79, had one of the most successful athletics careers in history.

BETTY CUTHBERT'S ATHLETICS CAREER

BORN: April 20, 1938, in Sydney

EDUCATION: Parramatta Home Science School (now Macarthur Girls High School)

OLYMPIC MEDALS:

GOLD - 100m Melbourne 1956

GOLD - 200m Melbourne 1956 (world record)

GOLD - 4x100m relay Melbourne 1956 (world record)

GOLD - 400m Tokyo 1964 (Olympic record)

COMMONWEALTH GAMES MEDALS:

GOLD - 4x100m relay Perth 1962

SILVER - 200m Cardiff 1958

SILVER - 4x100m Cardiff 1957

HONOURS: IAAF Hall of Fame (2012), Athletics Australia Hall of Fame (2000), Sport Australia Hall of Fame (1985), Legend of Australian Sport status (1994), NSW Hall of Champions (2007), Sydney Olympics opening ceremony torch bearer (2000), Member of the Order of Australia (1984), Member of the British Empire (1965).

RECORDS: Nine world records, equal second most Olympic gold medals for Australia with Dawn Fraser, Murray Rose and Libby Trickett (Ian Thorpe has five), only athlete to win Olympic gold in the track and field 100m, 200m and 400m.