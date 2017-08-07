Al Jazeera says Israel will close its Jerusalem office as a ruling party official said he had asked cable and satellite networks to block their transmissions.

Israel will close Al Jazeera's office in Jerusalem, the Qatari news television network says.

"Israel to shut Al Jazeera offices in Jerusalem and revoke credentials of its journalists," the broadcaster said on Twitter on Sunday, adding that the shutdown would include its Arabic and English channels.

Kara, of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, said he wants to revoke press cards from Al Jazeera reporters, which in affect prevents them from working in Israel.

Kara added he has asked cable and satellite networks to block their transmissions and is seeking legislation to ban them altogether.

Jordan and Saudi Arabia have recently closed Al Jazeera's local offices, while the channel and its affiliate sites have been blocked in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain.

"Lately, almost all countries in our region determined that Al Jazeera supports terrorism, supports religious radicalisation," Kara said.

"And when we see that all these countries have determined as fact that Al Jazeera is a tool of the Islamic State (group), Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, and we are the only one who have not determined that, then something delusional is happening here," he said.

Israeli officials have long accused Al Jazeera of bias against the Jewish state. Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman has likened its coverage to "Nazi Germany-style" propaganda.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Al Jazeera of inciting violence in a conflict over a Jerusalem holy site.

Netanyahu said he had appealed several times to law enforcement authorities demanding the closure of Al Jazeera's Jerusalem office.

Al Jazeera, a main conduit for news from Israel to the Arab and Muslim world, extensively covered tensions in Jerusalem over Israeli security measures at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.

With AP