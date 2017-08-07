Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui won the marathon by more than a minute. (AAP)

Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui has won the men's marathon title at the world championships on Sunday, giving Kenya a record-extending fifth gold medal in the event.

Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui has prevailed in a compelling east African duel with Ethiopian Tamirat Tola on the streets of London to win the men's marathon at the world athletics championships.

Kirui, victor at the Boston Marathon in April, finally broke Tola with 8km of the course left after they had gone head-to-head over the second half of the race.

At the 30km mark, Tola, the fastest man in the field, had made his decisive effort and sped away from the 24-year-old Kenyan.

But within two miles Kirui had hauled back the lead before surging away immediately and emphatically.

Kenya's fifth men's world champion at the distance eventually crossed the line at Tower Bridge in a time of 2hr 8min 27sec.

Kirui is the first Kenyan winner of the men's race since Abel Kirui in 2011, and the Kenyans now have a record-extending five titles overall in the event.

Fading Ethiopian Tola (2:09:49) held on for silver ahead of the fast-finishing Alphonce Simbu of Tanzania (2:09:51).

Britain's Callum Hawkins created the biggest cheers from the big crowds lining the streets when he came home in a remarkable fourth place in 2:10:17.

Jack Colreavy was the first Australian across the line, finishing 45th in 2:21:44.

Brad Milosevic was 60th in 2:25:14, while Josh Harris pulled out midway through the race with a foot injury.