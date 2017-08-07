Madison Keys, right, is congratulated by Coco Vandeweghe after her win. (AAP)

Madison Keys claimed her first hard court title on Sunday with a hard-fought victory over the Pat Cash-trained Coco Vandeweghe in the Stanford Classic final in California.

Tournament no.3 three seed Keys, conqueror of Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals, beat 25-year-old Vandeweghe 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in a final which lasted an hour and 28 minutes.

Keys put recent wrist problems behind her, converting her first set point to take the first set in 52 minutes, then claiming the first break of a tight contest in the ninth game of the second.

It gave her the chance to serve for the match in the next game and the 22-year-old emphatically accepted it, taking the first of three match points against her sixth-seeded opponent with a powerful forehand.

Keys headed for the stands to celebrate with her coaching team, including former Wimbledon champion Lindsay Davenport - three times a former winner of the Stanford event.

The victor, addressing her team on court afterwards, said: "I know it hasn't been the easiest couple of months but this means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to you guys, so thank you for everything."

In the Citi Open final in Washington, seventh seed Ekaterina Makarova came from a behind to defeat fourth seed Julia Goerges 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 and land her third WTA singles title.

Goerges, 28, took the opening set at Rock Creek Park Tennis Centre and was serving for the match in the second before Makarova - three times a semi-finalist in this tournament - hit back.

The Russian bossed the second set tiebreak to level the contest and it had a devastating effect on her German opponent in the decider, 29-year-old Makarova winning every game to wrap up victory in two hours and 10 minutes.