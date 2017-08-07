Korea's IK Kim held off a brilliant challenge from England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff to claim an overdue maiden major title in the Women's British Open.

Korea's IK Kim held off a brilliant challenge from England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff to claim an overdue maiden major title in the Ricoh Women's British Open at Kingsbarns.

Kim saw her six-shot overnight lead cut in half thanks to a superb run of scoring from Shadoff, who followed a birdie on the second with five in a row from the sixth and another on the 13th.

The 29-year-old from Northallerton then birdied the 17th to close the gap to two and parred the last to complete a 64, equalling the course record set on day one by Michelle Wie and matched by Inbee Park in round three.

However, Kim, who famously missed a one-foot putt to win the Kraft Nabisco Championship - now called the ANA Inspiration - in 2012, was able to par the final five holes for a closing 71 and winning total of 18 under par.

Shadoff's runners-up finish is her best result in a major and secured her place on Europe's Solheim Cup team to take on the United States in Iowa from August 18-20.

"I'm so excited," Shadoff told Sky Sports.

"My last Solheim (in 2013) was the best experience I've had on a golf course so I'm looking forward to doing it again and trying to take the trophy back."

England's Georgia Hall carded a final round of 70 to share third place with Wie and Germany's Caroline Masson.