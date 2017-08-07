Klopp is prepared to kick off the campaign with Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez providing backup to first-choice pairing of Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip at the heart of Liverpool's defence.
"Look out there and tell me five that would make us stronger. Five. Then you win a prize. It's difficult how it is," Klopp has told reporters.
"We have four. I don't think we need more. We cannot force the things and we would never get a centre back just because (of the sake of it).
"I'm happy. You can imagine we are still working on different things and we will see if it works. I am already here to work with this squad and not just always thinking 'but if we don't get this or this'."
Klopp was particularly impressed by a series of mature pre-season displays by left back Alberto Moreno, who struggled for form during the majority of last campaign.
"What I said is the truth. There is all this talking about signings and then you see Alberto Moreno - what a pre-season. You saw it. He has matured 100 per cent," Klopp added.
"Ryan Kent looked unbelievable, Dom (Solanke) - yes maybe a few guys expected that, maybe not. That’s cool and I cannot ignore it."
Liverpool open their league campaign on Saturday with a trip to Watford, three days before the first leg of their Champions League playoff at Hoffenheim.
