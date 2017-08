The Labor caucus has been briefed on a Liberal private member's bill to allow same-sex marriage and found it to be an 'acceptable compromise'.

Labor MPs will have a conscience vote on a Liberal Party-sponsored same-sex marriage bill if it gets to parliament.

Shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus and opposition equality spokesperson Terri Butler briefed the Labor caucus on Monday on the details of a bill proposed by West Australian Liberal senator Dean Smith.

The caucus heard the bill appropriately reflected the findings of a Senate inquiry and was an "acceptable compromise".