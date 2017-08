Melbourne's 'missing link' freeway will have a route selected by the end of the year, the Victorian government has announced.

The North East Link will complete the Metropolitan Ring Road by connecting the ring road to either the Eastern Freeway or EastLink.

All four options involve tunnels, with the cost per kilometre of tunnel expected to be between $800 million and $1 billion.