Midcourter Whitney Souness and shooter Monica Falkner are the new caps in New Zealand netball coach Janine Southby's latest Silver Ferns squad.

New Zealand netball coach Janine Southby has selected two new caps in a 16-strong squad which will play Australia, South Africa and England in a busy international season.

Southby named promising Central Pulse midcourter Whitney Sousness and Magic shooter Monica Falkner in an extended squad on Monday.

Souness will plug the gap left by star midcourter Laura Langman, unavailable after committing to another year with Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australian Super Netball.

Falkner, 20, was part of the New Zealand under-21 team which beat Australia last month to win the World Youth Cup in Botswana.

The Silver Ferns' first match is against South Africa in Brisbane on August 26 in the Quad Series, followed by England in Auckland (August 30) and Australia in Invercargill on September 3.

SILVER FERNS: Gina Crampton, Kayla Cullen, Temalisi Fakahokotau, Monica Falkner, Shannon Francois, Katrina Grant, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Bailey Mes, Grace Rasmussen, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Samantha Sinclair, Whitney Souness, Maria Tutaia, Jane Watson, Maia Wilson.