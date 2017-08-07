Three matches at AAMI Park in the final month of the NRL season is music to Jesse Bromwich's ears.

Melbourne players want to put continuity ahead of resting in the countdown to the NRL finals.

Runaway leaders Melbourne can effectively wrap up the minor premiership with three rounds remaining if they beat Sydney Roosters in their top-of-the-ladder clash on Saturday.

Beyond lies a relatively comfortable stretch against bottom team Newcastle, 11th-placed South Sydney and 10th-placed Canberra and an opportunity to rest players if coach Craig Bellamy wants it.

For reasons including resting, injury and suspension, key players Cameron Smith, Billy Slater, Cam Munster, Cooper Cronk and Bromwich have already sat out parts of the Storm's season.

Senior forward Bromwich - who sat out two games over an alleged illicit drugs incident while on Test duty - believes the players are more interested in building continuity and momentum for the finals than taking a break.

"We've rested a few boys this year. Smithy and that have missed a few games through Origin," Bromwich said.

"I'm feeling as good as I can at this stage of the season. I definitely don't need a rest.

"If I get the tap on the shoulder I'll be declining that.

"It's been a bumpy season for me, I'm just looking at stringing out the rest of the year and trying to play good footy for the club.

"The boys are feeling really good at the moment, I'm not sure if there's a need (to rest further)."

Bromwich is already eyeing the final fortnight of the Storm's regular season home at AAMI Park after pulling in the frequent flyer points this season.

The Storm have travelled the width and breadth of the continent in a gruelling campaign.

The luck of the draw handed Craig Bellamy's side away trips to Far North Queensland and New Zealand on top of matches in Western Australia and South Australia.

"It's been a crazy season. We've been travelling everywhere. To finish at home with three home games out of the four is awesome," Bromwich said.

"It's something we're going to enjoy."

The 28-year-old has another season not to want a rest as he is still seeking his first try of the season and wants to avoid the dreaded in-house punishment of a nudie run.

"It's been spoken about quite a lot. I'm trying to push up for anything but it's not coming my way," he said.