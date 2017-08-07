Fred Chaney says the PM is being realistic about his approach to an indigenous advisory body. (AAP)

Former deputy Liberals Party leader Fred Chaney says the prime minister is being understandably cautious in not committing to an indigenous advisory body.

The prime minister is showing understandable caution in not yet committing to an Aboriginal voice to parliament, former deputy Liberals leader Fred Chaney says.

On the weekend Labor Leader Bill Shorten committed to a constitutionally-enshrined indigenous advisory body at Garma Festival in northeast Arnhem Land, but Malcolm Turnbull said further consideration of the Referendum Council's reform proposals was needed.

Mr Chaney says Mr Turnbull was being realistic in describing an end-of-year referendum question deadline as ambitious, considering recognition talks have already been underway for a decade.

"The prime minister probably went as far as he could go in the circumstances; he has responsibilities to his cabinet and his party room," Mr Chaney said.

"The leader of a political party has to be very careful not to appear that he's a god king. This is a democracy; but he indicated a positive view towards consultation."

The ex aboriginal affairs minister said the simplified and "modest" proposals of a voice, a treaty-making mechanism and a reconciliation commission removes many of the legitimate objections that constitutional conservatives have.

"But public and parliamentary understanding of that has some way to go," Mr Chaney said.

"The parliament would remain very firm in its supreme control over law-making. It in no way interferes with the constitutional structure of this country or reduces the power of parliamentarians."

Mr Chaney, who has served on a previous constitutional recognition expert panel, said the terms of reference in Labor's proposed joint parliamentary committee are far too broad.

"They could be used to reopen the whole debate about the race power and racial discrimination provisions," he said.

"Aboriginal people have said they're prepared to put those things aside and put up with the constitution as it is. They've taken that off the agenda, and I'd breathe a sigh of relief if I was in the parliament."