Port Adelaide's coaches will subject players to a harsh review of their 84-point capitulation to AFL rivals Adelaide.

Power assistant Brendan Lade says the players can't hide from Sunday's 84-point loss - Port's largest defeat to the Crows.

"You can't wipe it," Lade told reporters on Monday.

"We have got to show it. And some truths have to come out - and they will.

"It will be addressed as a whole group, in front of everyone, so we will see those efforts as a team."

Lade forecast selection changes in the wake of the demoralising defeat, which all but dashes the Power's top-four hopes.

"Everyone would be nervous this week," he said.

"Lose by that amount on that big a game against the top team shows a few weakness ... there will be the possibility of changes, I'm sure there will be.

"Everyone is embarrassed - supporters, coaches, players.

"It's not a great feeling, coming in on a Monday morning and losing to the rival in the same town.

"We will be hurting for a little bit. But we will have to pick ourselves up pretty quickly."

Fifth-placed Port expect Chad Wingard to return from an ankle injury for Sunday's vital MCG match against Collingwood.

The Power are six premiership points shy of fourth-placed Geelong, yet just one win inside the top eight.

"Our group has bounced back well, we have responded to our losses very well all year," Lade said.

"We have generally come out the week after and played very good footy, so we expect no different this week."