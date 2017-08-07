England have wobbled in their second innings to reach 6-138 at tea against South Africa - but extended their overall lead to 274.

Although England struggled, the lead was approaching a match-winning advantage as the home team - 2-1 up already - seeks to seal series victory in the final match.

England captain Joe Root was top scorer with 49 as England wickets fell regularly at Old Trafford.

Morne Morkel took the first two for his 2-39. Fellow quick Duanne Olivier picked up Root for the second time in the series in his 2-13, which also included Ben Stokes caught in the slips for 23 just before tea.

Jonny Bairstow (0) and Moeen Ali (4) were the not out batsmen, with Bairstow the danger man after his 99 in the first innings helped put England on top in the series-ender.

England lost Alastair Cook (10), Tom Westley (9), Keaton Jennings (18), and Dawid Malan (6) cheaply before Root and Stokes put on 57 for the fifth wicket to rescue England from 4-72.

It was tough going for England, which faced 29 balls without scoring a run at one stage. The normally free-scoring Bairstow was 0 not out off 23 balls.

But the home team's 136-run advantage from the first innings ensured it's still in a strong position for a 3-1 series win, and the Proteas face an uphill task to limit England to a manageable lead that gives them a chance at saving the series.

England's batting struggles on Sunday also pointed to a tough time for South Africa when they try and chase victory at the end of the game.

England made 362 all out batting first.

South Africa, 9-220 overnight in its first innings, lasted fewer than four overs in the morning, with Stuart Broad removing No. 11 Olivier to collect 3-46.

James Anderson finished with 4-38 at his home ground.