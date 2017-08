Canberra prop Shannon Boyd says the Raiders have got their confidence back and will be hard to stop in the run-in to the NRL finals.

Canberra will need to go on a remarkable run to squeeze into the top eight, with a trip to New Zealand to face the under-fire Warriors on Sunday their next assignment.

"It's just taken a little while to get that confidence back in our game and now we've got it, we'll be hard to stop," Boyd said.