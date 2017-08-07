Swans swingman Sam Reid plans on staying in Sydney for his entire AFL career, having signed a four-year contract extension.

Sydney's Sam Reid has rejected the lure of a return to Victoria, signing a four-year contract extension and declaring he wants to finish a one-club AFL player.

The Swans have now locked away the in-demand duo of Reid and Zak Jones, who both attracted interest from rival clubs and could have earned a higher wage elsewhere.

Speculation swirled throughout this season about Reid potentially shifting south. Big brother Ben, part of Collingwood's 2010 premiership side, wanted him to become a teammate at the Magpies.

But the 25-year-old, who has helped drive the Swans' resurgence this year with his contested marks and capacity to play at either end of the ground, never seriously contemplated it.

"I think so. There's no real reason why I would like to leave here," Reid said, when asked if he will finish a one-club player.

"There may have been interest but the goal was always to stay here.

"My soon to be wife is from up here, she's got a really close-knit family that have been very accepting of me.

"It would be great to play with my brother but the reality is it's pretty tough to do these days. He loves it in Melbourne and I love it in Sydney, so we might have to wait until we're 40 and play a local game in the country somewhere."

Sam Reid, whose dad Bruce represented Footscray and Carlton in a 119-game VFL career, grew up in the Victorian country town of Bright and was uprooted after the 2009 draft.

The initial sense of isolation in the nation's most populous city is a key reason the Swans continue to retain so many stars, according to Reid.

"I came here and had nobody really. All my mates moved to Melbourne ... I came up here not knowing anyone," the swingman said.

"So I was forced to spend time with the other first-year players and all the other Swans boys.

"It's a great way to build relationships and it carries into your later years, you're open and honest with all your teammates.

"The club is just a good place to be ... everyone gets along, there's no separate little cliques."

It is the second monster deal that Reid, who failed to play a single game in an injury-ruined 2016, has signed. He penned a five-year extension in 2011.