The Sydney Roosters have lost winger Daniel Tupou for up to six weeks with a groin injury.

The Sydney Roosters' ambitions of a top-four finish have hit a hurdle after confirmation winger Daniel Tupou's NRL season could be over.

Scans on Monday showed Tupou suffered a groin tear in the second half of the Roosters' heavy loss to Manly and will be unavailable "for up to six weeks", the club said in a statement.

With a month remaining in the regular season, Tupou could be out until the third week of the finals - provided the Roosters progress that far in September.

The news was better for forward Sio Siua Taukeiaho, who was cleared of a fractured finger in the first half at Lottoland and is a chance to take on Melbourne on Saturday.

But the loss of Tupou is a huge blow for a Roosters side already missing fullback Michael Gordon and co-captain Jake Friend, however the hooker is expected back to take on the Storm.

Fellow co-captain Boyd Cordner is also likely to make his return from a knee injury that has kept him from turning out for the Roosters since losing the State of Origin decider with NSW.

The Roosters are currently second on the ladder on 32 points - just two ahead of Brisbane, Cronulla and Parramatta in what is shaping as a tense battle for the crucial top-four spots.