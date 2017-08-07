A space odyssey to nurture STEM aspirations

SBS World News Radio: Ninety students from 14 New South Wales schools have had a life-changing journey, spending their school holidays at Space School in the US.

Aiming to encourage more girls to study science, technology, engineering and maths, students from Australia journeyed to the world-renowned Hasse Junior Space School in the United States.

Tashi McCarthy, a year 9 student, says their mission was to become space cadets.

"We did a mission control launch so basically, we sat in the room, we all had a particular job, whether it was in mission control, the international space station, we all had a job to do and we would communicate with each other and we got our rocket to launch, that was my favourite part."

Ninety students from 14 schools travelled to the US to take part in the two-week space camp.

The hands-on course also delved into marine biology, forensics and robotics.

Thirteen year-old Angie Rofail says there was also a chance to defy grafity and experience g forces.

"One of them was the multi-access trainer, which simulated what a tail spin was like in space - and of a rocket - and we were on this ride and it was a lot of fun."

The aim of the trip is to encourage more girls to study stem subjects - science, technology, engineering and maths.

Sabine Haddad, a year nine student, says these subjects are still dominated by boys.

"Even though we are trying to make it more equal, girls are still afraid to step up because they see the majority of boys doing science, so they are scared they don't want to be alone."

Teachers say the key is making these subjects more interesting and fun.

Angie Rofail says after her trip to space camp she is hooked.

"I know this might sound really cliched but I really want to be an astronaut or an areonautical engineer. Space science has always interested me and I hope to pursue that in the future."

The space camp runs courses for students from Australia twice a year during the school holidays.