Shares in Starpharma have jumped on successful results for two advanced clinical trials of the biotech firm's treatment for bacterial vaginosis - a serious condition that can cause infertility and other serious problems.

Starpharma shares were 8.25 cents, or 10.9 per cent, higher at 84.25 cents at 1411 AEST.