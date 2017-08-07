South Sydney veteran John Sutton says he definitely wants to play again next year and is confident he will sign a new contract with the Rabbitohs.

South Sydney's NRL games record holder John Sutton says he's confident of securing a new contract and extending his career at the club into a 15th first grade season next year.

Five-eighth turned forward Sutton, 32, who has notched 278 NRL games since his debut in 2004, hasn't ruled out playing somewhere else next season, but wants to remain in the Rabbitohs burrow.

"It would probably feel strange, but hopefully I can get something sorted (with Souths) and I won't have to worry about it too much," Sutton said on Monday.