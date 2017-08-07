Gold Coast forward Jarrod Wallace says his side must show they are worth investing in following a club-record NRL loss to Brisbane.

The Titans were handed a 54-0 hiding by the Broncos on Saturday, forcing former owner Darryl Kelly to admit he now has second thoughts about buying back the club from the NRL later this year.

Apologising for the team's second limp performance in as many weeks, Wallace was also forced to deny claims that the playing group had lost faith in coach Neil Henry.