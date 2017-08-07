Jess Trengove finished a creditable ninth in the marathon at the world athletics championships. (AAP)

Australian Jess Trengove has finished ninth in the women's marathon at the world athletics championships in London.

Jess Trengove has channelled a serendipitous affinity with the number nine into the greatest result by an an Australian female marathoner in world championships history.

The 29-year-old, who is fast building an impressive record when representing her country, was ninth in London on Sunday in a race won by Kenyan-born Bahraini Rose Chelimo.

Trengove was at the front of the lead pack at the 35km mark.

But even after the eventual medallists broke away, she was able to hang tough, passing several runners in the closing stages before crossing the line in two hours 28 minutes and 59 seconds.

It was the second standout performance by the 29-year-old Trengove at a world championships, following her 11th-placed finish in the marathon four years ago in Moscow.

She also claimed the bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

"I just felt good out there," she said on Sunday.

"It was the first marathon race where I felt I could respond to the surges and be in control. It was great."

Trengove is the older sister of Melbourne AFL player Jack Trengove, a former Demons' co-captain.

"This is my ninth marathon and I had a little thing about No.9," she said.

"It's my brother's footy number.

"Adam (Didyk) my coach wrote me a little letter before the race, saying he could tell there was something special about this No.9 thing and to run proud out there knowing it's your brother's footy number.

"To finish ninth is a fairytale."

Trengove was especially proud of a moment midway through the race when a group of Australian supporters urged her not to lose contact with the lead pack.

"I really had to push a bit more than I'd like to at that point in the race to get back on them," she said.

"But it was the best thing I did because once you're moving with that pack it's a lot easier, you just go with the flow.

"If I hadn't pushed beyond my comfort zone at that point it would have been a very different race."

Fellow Australians Sinead Diver and Milly Clark also finished in the 24.

Diver was 20th in 2:33:26 and Clark was 24th in 2:35:27.

Chelimo claimed the gold ahead in 2:27:11 of Kenya's Edna Kiplagat and American Amy Cragg.

Trengove will now turn her attention to next year's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, where she is a genuine gold-medal shot.

"I love running for my country - it just brings out the best in me," she said.

"I really thrive in that team environment."