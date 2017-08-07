TRIBUTES FOR ATHLETICS ICON BETTY CUTHBERT

RAELENE BOYLE, three-time Olympic silver medallist (told the ABC) - "She was so humble and nice. She didn't have any airs and graces about herself because of what she had done. She was easy to talk to, easy to approach and gave great guidance."

JOHN COATES, Australian Olympic Committee president - "Betty battled her illness for many years and showed tremendous courage, but more importantly she always managed to smile. Betty was a member of a unique band of athletes who inspired thousands of Australians."

MARLENE MATHEWS, Cuthbert's greatest Australian rival - "I have never met anyone that had such great faith and determination. It was this faith that kept her going for so long and through the most difficult times."

CATHY FREEMAN, 400m Olympic gold medallist - "It's a very sad day, there's no doubt about it. Betty is an inspiration and her story will continue to inspire Australian athletes for generations to come. I'm so happy I got to meet such a tremendous and gracious role model, and Olympic champion."

ROBERT DE CASTELLA, former world champion marathon runner (told Fox Sports) - "As a young fellow, I remember Betty taking me under her wing and giving me advice. Not only was she a tremendous athlete, but she was a wonderful contributor to our country and the sport."

MALCOLM TURNBULL, Prime Minister - "Rest in peace Betty Cuthbert - an inspiration and a champion on and off the track."