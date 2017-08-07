Melbourne teenager Sam Kanizay's bleeding legs after a dip in the ocean at Brighton. (AAP)

A teenager came out of the water at a Melbourne beach bleeding profusely from his feet and ankles, which were covered in "little pin holes".

Sam Kanizay, 16, felt sore after football on Saturday and decided to soak his legs at Dendy Street Beach in Brighton. Half-an-hour later, he walked out covered in blood.

His family believe microscopic sea lice were eating the flesh on his legs, but no-one's really sure what caused the damage.

"When he got out, he described having sand on his legs, so he went back in the water," his dad Jarrod Kanizay told AAP.

"He went back to his shoes and what he found was blood on his legs.

"They ate through Sam's skin and made it bleed profusely."

Sam said when the blood was washed off it was easier to see the holes.

"It took a while to get all the blood off and it came back pretty quickly," he told 3AW on Monday.

"It sort of looked like hundreds of little pin holes, or pin type bites, distributed all over my ankle and the top of my foot."

They couldn't stem the bleeding and went to hospital, where staff were at a loss to explain what had happened.

"As soon as we wiped them (his legs) down, they kept bleeding," Mr Kanizay said.

"There was a massive pool of blood on the floor (at the hospital).

"No one knows what the creatures are. They've called a number of people, whether it's toxicity experts or marine exerts and other medics around Melbourne at least... (and) yep, no one (knows)."

The next night, Mr Kanizay went back to the beach with a pool net full of meat and captured the creatures he said were responsible

"What is really clear is these little things really love meat," he said of a video, shared with AAP, showing the bugs in a tray of water devouring chunks of meat.

Sam is still in Sandringham hospital, but is off antibiotics.

"I was hoping to get out of here today but I might have to go to the specialist," he said.