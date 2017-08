Olympic champion Betty Cuthbert's family has been offered a state funeral by the WA government. (AAP)

WA Premier Mark McGowan has offered a state funeral for Olympic great Betty Cuthbert, who who died overnight aged 79 following a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Cuthbert, who won four athletics gold medals including three at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, lived in Mandurah near Perth for more than 20 years.

"She was a wonderful Australian, a golden girl from a golden era in Australian sport," Mr McGowan told reporters.