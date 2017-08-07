Snapshot of day three at the world athletics championships in London.

SNAPSHOT OF ACTION FROM DAY THREE OF THE WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Star of the day: American Tori Bowie, who won the women's 100m title by one hundredth of a second.

Best Australian performance: Jess Trengove was ninth across the line in the women's marathon, the first top-10 finish in the event by an Australian woman at the biennial world titles.

Upset of the day: Reigning Olympic champ Elaine Thompson from Jamaica being relegated to fifth spot in the women's 100m final.

Quote of the day: "It's not the perfect script. I'm not eulogistic that someone who has served two (doping) bans has walked off with one of our glittering prizes," said IAAF boss Sebastian Coe when asked about the victory by American Justin Gatlin in the men's 100m.

Stat of the day: For the first time in 14 years, Jamaica did not have a single medallist in the women's 100m.