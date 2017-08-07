Some shoppers have been charged twice for the same purchase following a technical glitch, supermarket giant Woolworths says.

Woolworths has blamed a technical glitch after some customers were charged twice for the same purchase.

The supermarket giant says it does not know how many customers were again charged on Sunday for purchases made during a period in March and that the issue originated with Cuscal, a company used to process Woolworths payments.

In a statement on Monday, Cuscal said the processing error on Sunday night meant some incorrect transactions were posted to clients' accounts and that it was working to make sure no one was left out of pocket.

"We apologise for the stress and inconvenience this is causing people," the statement reads.

"We are working urgently to correct the errors and anticipate all transactions will be corrected by (Tuesday).

"People should wait for the charges to be reversed or talk to their financial institution with any immediate financial problems."